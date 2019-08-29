SEE IT: NFL player makes tackle after shirtless fan runs onto field

Maybe he should have tried a "Lambeau Leap."

A fan running onto the field in Green Bay, Wis., during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs learned quickly what it’s like to be tackled by an NFL player.

Video posted on social media shows Chiefs safety Harold Jones-Quartey slamming the shirtless intruder to the ground around the 25-yard line – after a team of about a dozen security guards and police officers chased the fan back by about 15 yards.

It may have been the highlight of the night for Jones-Quartey, 26, who previously played for the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears. His Chiefs lost to the hosting Packers 27-20 in the final tuneup for the NFL’s regular season.

The Chiefs finished the preseason with a 1-3 record while the Packers went 2-2.

Green Bay will open the NFL's 100th season next Thursday night, playing the Bears in Chicago, while Kansas City will start Sunday, Sept. 8 with a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.