Seattle youth soccer club ends season abruptly amid threats of vandalism, nearby homeless encampment

A youth soccer program in Seattle serving underprivileged children in the community ended its season abruptly last week following an act of vandalism that caused more than $100,000 worth of damages.

A nearby homeless encampment and the threat of violence and crime has now caused the program to look for a new home all together.

CEO of Valor Soccer Dean Aldridge told Discovery Institute Senior Fellow Jonathan Choe that the field at North Green River Park in King County, Washington was vandalized last week when a vehicle appeared to drive on the grass, ripping it up and costing more than $100,000 worth of damages.

SQUATTERS, HOMELESS CAMPS RAVAGE NEIGHBORHOOD, LEAVING PAID CLEANERS PHYSICALLY ILL: REPORT

"I don’t know who enjoys running a kids' soccer field," Aldridge said.

The damage and cost was enough to cancel the following tournaments, which effectively meant the end of the season for Valor Soccer.

"These fields serve our most economically challenged kids," Aldridge added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Choe reported that the larger issue plaguing the non-profit program is a growing homeless encampment less than a 100 yards away. The King County Sheriff’s Office told Choe that 911 calls have increased over the past few months and included reports of drug overdoses, shootings and fires.

Alridge said while he does not know who is to blame for the damage to the fields, the camp does present a crime and safety issue to the area.

"Lawless individuals just know that this is just a free zone to do whatever you want to do," Aldridge added. "Come down here, shoot your guns, dump your garbage."

He did, however, place the blame on King County Executive Dow Constantine and the policies in place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have not heard from Dow, I have not heard from his office," Aldridge told Choe. "If his kids were down here playing, or his grandchildren were down here playing, I’m sure it would be cleaned up."

A spokesperson with the King County Executive Office told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the city's park's division has worked to prepare the fields and expects them to be repaired in time for spring season.

"With regard to the incident at the soccer fields, King County’s Parks Division was immediately responsive to the situation, filling in the ruts the next day, and they have already made plans for longer-term repairs. The fields are expected to be ready for the spring soccer season. In the meantime, we continue to look into ways to prevent vandalism such as this from occurring again."

The statement also addressed the encampments, stating that the county is working "to address the situation and develop solutions."

"King County has been allocating funding and resources and has been planning for the initial restoration of the encampment site with partners. This phase of the plan is in process now, and implementation will be completed over the next four weeks, focusing on improving public safety through the removal of unauthorized vehicles and debris along Green River Road and ensuring safety within the public right-of-way. Additionally, the installation of barriers, fencing, and signage will be completed. After implementation, the King County Sheriff’s Office will patrol and enforce the maintenance of the restoration of the site. King County will continue to work with local partners to explore housing options to support those who remain unhoused in the area.

Despite this, Aldridge said last week that the issues facing the soccer club have ultimately forced them to look for a new home.

"We’re a non-profit. We don’t have the type of money to endure this, these kinds of losses."