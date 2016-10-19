Seattle still unsure of Kam Chancellor's status for Arizona

RENTON, Wash. (AP) The Seattle Seahawks remain uncertain whether strong safety Kam Chancellor will be able to play Sunday against Arizona.

Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Chancellor remained day-to-day, but the Seahawks' big safety did not practice later in the day. Chancellor suffered a groin injury last week during practice and missed last Sunday's win over Atlanta.

If Chancellor can't go, Kelcie McCray would likely get his second straight start.

Carroll said the team hopes tight end Luke Willson will only miss a couple of weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair a cartilage injury in his right knee. Willson underwent surgery Tuesday and while Carroll did not have a definitive timetable, he expected it to only be a few weeks.

''He's as upbeat as you can imagine, very minimal stuff they had to do to him, everybody is pleased about that,'' Carroll said. ''We're really kind of expecting him to break records coming back. We'll see what that means, but he's going to respond very well.''

Seattle also placed defensive tackle Garrison Smith on injured reserve after discovering late Monday that he had cartilage damage in his knee that required surgery, Carroll said. The Seahawks signed Sealver Siliga to take Smith's roster spot.

