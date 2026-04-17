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New York Yankees

Yankees fans brawl in stands as team gets beat down by Angels amid frustrating skid

Five people were involved as the Yankees lost their eighth game in their last 11

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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A beautiful day for baseball did not stop some friendly fire in the South Bronx on Thursday.

The New York Yankees were wrapping up their four-game set against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in a Thursday matinee when during L.A.'s 11-4 victory, fans in the stands had some extracurricular activity.

In a 20-second clip posted online, it appears that at least five people were involved in the mayhem.

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Fans gathering outside Yankee Stadium before a baseball game in Bronx, N.Y.

Fans gather outside Yankee Stadium before the home opener between the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins on Friday, April 3, 2026. (Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

One person in a Gerrit Cole jersey threw a nasty right hook after grabbing someone from behind. Someone else in an Aaron Judge jersey also appeared to throw a jab.

Cooler heads prevailed relatively quickly, but the damage had already been done.

Perhaps the fans were just re-enacting what had happened on the field: a beatdown.

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New York Yankees fans waiting in line outside Yankee Stadium.

Fans rushed to grab the $10.99 mini dessert "chicken" bucket before it sold out by the first inning last weekend. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

MIKE TROUT'S TORRID ANGELS SERIES VS YANKEES ENDS IN HISTORIC FASHION AFTER HE BLASTS FIFTH HOME RUN

The loss for the Yankees extended their winless-series streak to three, as they have now lost eight of their last 11 games.

Trout and Judge went blow-for-blow, but not in the same fashion as the fans. Both three-time AL MVPs combined for nine home runs, with Trout turning back the clock to hit five. He became the only player in the history of baseball to hit a home run in four consecutive games at Yankee Stadium as a visitor.

Temperatures reached near 90 degrees in New York on Thursday, so perhaps patience was wearing thin on E. 161st Street.

Mike Trout celebrating with Angels third base coach Keith Johnson on baseball field

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates with third base coach Keith Johnson after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees on April 13, 2026, in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

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The Bombers begin a three-game set at home against the Kansas City Royals before hitting the road for nine games against the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers.

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