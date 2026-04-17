Yankees fans brawl in stands as team gets beat down by Angels amid frustrating skid

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A beautiful day for baseball did not stop some friendly fire in the South Bronx on Thursday.

The New York Yankees were wrapping up their four-game set against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in a Thursday matinee when during L.A.'s 11-4 victory, fans in the stands had some extracurricular activity.

In a 20-second clip posted online, it appears that at least five people were involved in the mayhem.

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One person in a Gerrit Cole jersey threw a nasty right hook after grabbing someone from behind. Someone else in an Aaron Judge jersey also appeared to throw a jab.

Cooler heads prevailed relatively quickly, but the damage had already been done.

Perhaps the fans were just re-enacting what had happened on the field: a beatdown.

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MIKE TROUT'S TORRID ANGELS SERIES VS YANKEES ENDS IN HISTORIC FASHION AFTER HE BLASTS FIFTH HOME RUN

The loss for the Yankees extended their winless-series streak to three, as they have now lost eight of their last 11 games.

Trout and Judge went blow-for-blow, but not in the same fashion as the fans. Both three-time AL MVPs combined for nine home runs, with Trout turning back the clock to hit five. He became the only player in the history of baseball to hit a home run in four consecutive games at Yankee Stadium as a visitor.

Temperatures reached near 90 degrees in New York on Thursday, so perhaps patience was wearing thin on E. 161st Street.

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The Bombers begin a three-game set at home against the Kansas City Royals before hitting the road for nine games against the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers.

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