Super Bowl LX

Seattle schools staying open despite Seahawks Super Bowl parade, absences unexcused

The celebration begins at 10 am PT

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Seattle Seahawks fans will undoubtedly come out in droves for Wednesday’s Super Bowl celebration, but for students partying, it will hurt their attendance records.

Seattle Public Schools announced earlier this week that schools will not only stay open, but going to the parade will not count as an excused absence.

"Seattle is buzzing with excitement as we celebrate the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory! Moments like this bring our city together, spark pride across generations, and remind us of the power of shared experiences in our community," Seattle Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Fred Podesta said in a letter. "As the city plans celebrations, including a victory parade planned for Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m., we want families to know that Seattle Public Schools will remain open with the normal early-release Wednesday schedule.

Seahawks with Lombardi Trophy

Elijah Arroyo of the Seattle Seahawks lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl LX football game against the New England Patriots, at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"Keeping schools open is an important part of maintaining stability, safety, and continuity for our students. For many families, schools provide not only learning, but also meals, transportation, specialized services, and trusted routines. Remaining open allows us to support students’ academic progress while ensuring essential services continue for those who rely on them …

"We encourage families to celebrate this historic moment in ways that work best for your household, while also helping us keep learning strong across the district. Thank you for your partnership and support as we balance celebration with our shared commitment to students. Go Hawks!"

Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The celebration will begin at Lumen Field at 10 a.m. PT with a parade commencing an hour later throughout the city.

It’s the second time the Seahawks have taken the Lombardi Trophy to the Pacific Northwest, also winning Super Bowl XLVIII in New Jersey against the Denver Broncos.

It was an 11-year wait for revenge for Seattle, who defeated the New England Patriots over a decade after Malcolm Butler's infamous interception at the goal line.

Sam Darnold celebrates

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates his team’s victory over the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Kenneth Walker III was named the game's MVP with 135 rushing yards.

