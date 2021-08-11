Seahwaks' Russell Wilson willing to help get Duane Brown, Jamal Adams under new contracts

Two Seattle Seahawks players, offensive tackle Duane Brown and safety Jamal Adams, continue to sit and watch camp from the sidelines because they are not yet under new contracts, but franchise quarterback Russell Wilson may have a solution.

Wilson is speaking out, stating on Sunday, "We’ve got to figure that out’’ and get them back on the field for the start of the season. Adams and Brown are both set to make $10 million in 2021, the final year of their deals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the Seattle Times, Adams was close to making a deal that would have made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL, but contract structure and guaranteed money brought the talks to a halt once again.

The Seahawks currently have $8.3 million in cap space for the 2021 season. Wilson’s deal could be renegotiated, turning $17.9 million of his $19 million salary into a signing bonus and giving the team more wiggle room to pay Adams and Brown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seattle’s cap hit for the 2021 season would drop Wilson’s pay scale to $20 million for 2021, and then would increase his 2022 and 2023 cap hits by $5.9 million each year.

The Niners paid fellow tackle Trent Williams $23 million per season for a new deal this offseason, so it’s going to take quite a bit to make all sides happy in this ongoing saga.