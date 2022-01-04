Seahawks' Pete Carroll shuts down Russell Wilson trade rumors: 'It's easy to dismiss'

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, rumors swirled regarding Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his departure from Seattle in the near future — even as soon as next year.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talked about the rumors on Monday following the team’s 51-29 victory over the Detroit Lions. Wilson completed 20 of 29 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns and looked like his old self. Carroll dismissed the rumors of Wilson potentially leaving.

"The kind of conversation we have behind the scenes are not in line with the rumors," Carroll told reporters during a press conference. "Okay? There you go. No, they're not at all. We've been talking, we've been together and connected throughout this whole season, and that's why it's easy to dismiss those at this time."

During the offseason, Wilson’s agents said that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a list of potential trade destinations, including the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears.

If Wilson doesn’t want to return to Seattle next season, he can veto any trade, which means he is in total control of where he wants to land next. In 13 games this season, Wilson has 2,875 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with five interceptions.

The Seahawks (6-10) will square off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.