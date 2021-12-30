NFL Week 17 schedule, scores, updates and more

There are two weeks left in the 2021 NFL season – let that sink in.

The season is gone almost as soon as it came in, and much like the first week of the season, there’s still so much left to be determined going into Week 17. For the first time ever, Week 17 won’t be the last of the season because the league tacked on an extra game.

The one major difference going into Week 17 is there won’t be a Thursday night game. Fifteen games will be played Sunday and the week will end Monday night.

Nearly every game on the docket will have some kind of playoff implication. Only one team has clinched a playoff spot in the AFC while five teams have clinched in the NFC.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s what’s going on this week. All times are Eastern.

-

Sunday, January 2, 2022

1 PM: Falcons @ Bills (FOX)

1 PM: Giants @ Bears (CBS)

1 PM: Chiefs @ Bengals (CBS)

1 PM: Dolphins @ Titans (CBS)

1 PM: Raiders @ Colts (FOX)

1 PM: Jaguars @ Patriots (CBS)

1 PM: Buccaneers @ Jets (FOX)

1 PM: Eagles @ Washington (FOX)

1 PM: Rams @ Ravens (FOX)

4:05 PM: Broncos @ Chargers (CBS)

4:05 PM: Texans @ 49ers (CBS)

4:25 PM: Cardinals @ Cowboys (FOX)

4:25 PM: Panthers @ Saints (FOX)

4:25 PM: Lions @ Seahawks (FOX)

8:20 PM Vikings @ Packers (NBC)

Monday, January 3, 2022

8:15 PM: Browns @ Steelers (ESPN)

BILL BELICHICK REFLECTS ON LIFE OF 'GOOD FRIEND' JOHN MADDEN

-

NFL Standings

AFC East

Bills (9-6) Patriots (9-6) Dolphins (8-7) Jets (3-11)

AFC North

Bengals (9-6) Ravens (8-7) Steelers (7-7-1) Browns (7-8)

AFC South

Titans (10-5) Colts (9-6) Texans (4-11) Jaguars (2-13)

AFC West

z-Chiefs (11-4) Chargers (8-7) Raiders (8-7) Broncos (7-8)

NFC East

z-Cowboys (11-4) Eagles (8-7) Washington (6-9) Giants (4-11)

NFC North

z-Packers (12-3) Vikings (7-8) Bears (5-10) Lions (2-12-1)

NFC South

z-Buccaneers (11-4) Saints (7-8) Falcons (7-8) Panthers (5-10)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NFC West

x-Rams (11-4) x-Cardinals (10-5) 49ers (8-7) Seahawks (5-10)

Z- Clinched division title

X- Clinched playoff berth