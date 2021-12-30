Expand / Collapse search
NFL Week 17 schedule, scores, updates and more

The NFL playoff picture still isn't set just yet and there's a lot riding on teams this week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

There are two weeks left in the 2021 NFL season – let that sink in.

The season is gone almost as soon as it came in, and much like the first week of the season, there’s still so much left to be determined going into Week 17. For the first time ever, Week 17 won’t be the last of the season because the league tacked on an extra game.

The one major difference going into Week 17 is there won’t be a Thursday night game. Fifteen games will be played Sunday and the week will end Monday night.

Nearly every game on the docket will have some kind of playoff implication. Only one team has clinched a playoff spot in the AFC while five teams have clinched in the NFC. 

Here’s what’s going on this week. All times are Eastern.

Sunday, January 2, 2022

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

1 PM: Falcons @ Bills (FOX)

1 PM: Giants @ Bears (CBS)

1 PM: Chiefs @ Bengals (CBS)

1 PM: Dolphins @ Titans (CBS)

1 PM: Raiders @ Colts (FOX)

1 PM: Jaguars @ Patriots (CBS)

1 PM: Buccaneers @ Jets (FOX)

1 PM: Eagles @ Washington (FOX)

1 PM: Rams @ Ravens (FOX)

4:05 PM: Broncos @ Chargers (CBS)

4:05 PM: Texans @ 49ers (CBS)

4:25 PM: Cardinals @ Cowboys (FOX)

4:25 PM: Panthers @ Saints (FOX)

4:25 PM: Lions @ Seahawks (FOX)

8:20 PM Vikings @ Packers (NBC)

Monday, January 3, 2022

8:15 PM: Browns @ Steelers (ESPN)

NFL Standings

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) signs autographs for fans after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. 

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) signs autographs for fans after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

AFC East

  1. Bills (9-6)
  2. Patriots (9-6)
  3. Dolphins (8-7)
  4. Jets (3-11)

AFC North

  1. Bengals (9-6)
  2. Ravens (8-7)
  3. Steelers (7-7-1)
  4. Browns (7-8)

AFC South

  1. Titans (10-5)
  2. Colts (9-6)
  3. Texans (4-11)
  4. Jaguars (2-13)

AFC West

  1. z-Chiefs (11-4)
  2. Chargers (8-7)
  3. Raiders (8-7)
  4. Broncos (7-8)

NFC East

  1. z-Cowboys (11-4)
  2. Eagles (8-7)
  3. Washington (6-9)
  4. Giants (4-11)

NFC North

  1. z-Packers (12-3)
  2. Vikings (7-8)
  3. Bears (5-10)
  4. Lions (2-12-1)

NFC South

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches from the sidelines during the 2nd quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. 

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches from the sidelines during the 2nd quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

  1. z-Buccaneers (11-4)
  2. Saints (7-8)
  3. Falcons (7-8)
  4. Panthers (5-10)

NFC West

  1. x-Rams (11-4)
  2. x-Cardinals (10-5)
  3. 49ers (8-7)
  4. Seahawks (5-10)

Z- Clinched division title

X- Clinched playoff berth

