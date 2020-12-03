Seahawks' Josh Gordon reinstated by the NFL

Troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon will get another opportunity to play in the NFL.

The league announced that it conditionally reinstated Gordon for the final two weeks of the 2020 season. Gordon is expected to join the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 9, following COVID-19 testing which will begin on Friday. Gordon will be a part of meetings, individuals workouts, and strength and conditioning, but he can’t practice with the team or attend any games until Dec. 21.

Gordon took his thoughts to Twitter following the news.

“Thankful,” Gordon wrote.

He followed that up by writing: "Our time is now."

Gordon resigned with the Seahawks back in September on a one-year deal. His contract was a $910,000 base salary, with a $52,000 roster bonus after his reinstatement and $80,000 in per-game roster bonuses, according to ESPN citing sources.

Gordon will join a loaded wide receiver corps, which features second-year star DK Metcalf, who leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,039), and speedster Tyler Lockett. Quarterback Russell Wilson was excited to hear the news about Gordon’s reinstatement.

"He's an amazing receiver, a guy who was great last year for us, made some great plays. Obviously, he's been a great player over his years and all that. But I think more than anything else, it's a testament hopefully to his growth in life," Wilson said on Thursday. "You always want to see people overcome, overcome challenges, and everything else."

Wilson added that he’s checked in with Gordon “as a friend, about life and just making sure he's doing well.”

"He seems like he's doing really well,” Wilson added. “I think also too is he's been super supportive of our team. I've seen and I've heard about that he's been really about the team. ... It's important to check on people you care about, and I think hopefully he'll be ready to play and I think also too, just to come in and be an addition to our team. We've got so many great guys making plays right now. So we've just got to stay the course and praying that he's ready to roll.”

Gordon hauled in seven passes for 139 yards in five games last year for the Seahawks. He played in 63 games since he was taken by the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 supplemental draft. Over his career, Gordon has 247 receptions for 4,252 yards with 20 touchdowns.