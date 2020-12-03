Mike Tomlin on Steelers' quick turnaround in Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday afternoon postponed three times: first from Thanksgiving to Sunday, then from Sunday to Tuesday, and eventually from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The Steelers (11-0) pulled out a 19-14 victory over the Ravens in a game in which they didn’t play their best, but they will have to shift their attention to the Washington Football Team in their Week 13 matchup in a quick turnaround on Monday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows that Washington won’t be feeling sorry for his players.

"We realize that Washington doesn't care about our problems or is glad we have them," Tomlin told The MMQB on Thursday.

Not only did the Steelers have their game moved three times, but they also missed running back James Conner, defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins, who were all placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

On Thursday, the NFL Network reported that the Steelers will miss edge rusher Bud Dupree for the remainder of the season after he tore his ACL during their game against the Ravens.

Despite their undefeated record, the Steelers have dealt with a lot of adversity during their 2020 season, but Tomlin knows that they have a target on their back moving forward.