Seahawks' Jamal Adams doubles down on making fun of reporter's wife: 'The ultimate goal was to get at him'

A New York Jets reporter criticized the team's former star safety in Jamal Adams after he allowed a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday.

SNY's Connor Hughes quoted the video on X, formerly Twitter, and captioned it "Yikes," which Adams did not take kindly.

Admittedly, Adams said he stooped "lower" to Hughes by zooming in on a photo of his wife and the word "Yikes" in a post of his own.

Adams got plenty of flack, but he has no regrets on his post, which was, ironically, deleted shortly after.

"When others go low, I go lower…" Adams told reporters Wednesday." "You can sit there and have regret. But I don’t live that way in my life."

"It’s always the athlete that crossed the line when he responds. But at the end of the day, disrespect is disrespect, however you want to take it," Adams also said. "So, I responded. I knew when I did hit that tweet, I wasn’t in it to win it. At the end of the day, it was to get him to understand, ‘Leave me the hell alone.’"

Adams says he and Hughes "never liked each other," dating back to his rookie year, and Hughes' post started a battle.

"He responded to something that was uncalled for that he didn’t need to speak on. And, honestly, I’ve been letting him slide for too long and I just got fed up with it. I did what I did. I hate that I had to bring her into the situation, but at the end of the day, the ultimate goal was to get at him…" Adams added.

"He’s always said some smart things toward my play, if I do make a mistake. And I just got fed up with it, bro. This was the end of it. And I knew, this only thing right here, I was going to Tweet was going to hurt him. Anything else I said wouldn’t have hurt him. But he got my point. And he knows not to continue to mess with me."

In a separate post, the three-time Pro Bowler appeared to direct another message at Hughes by writing, "Don’t start nothin won’t be nothin."

Adams' Seattle Seahawks dropped their contest to the Cowboys and face the 9-3 San Francisco 49ers this weekend.

