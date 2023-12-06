Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks' Jamal Adams doubles down on making fun of reporter's wife: 'The ultimate goal was to get at him'

Adams got into a spat with a reporter of his former New York Jets

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A New York Jets reporter criticized the team's former star safety in Jamal Adams after he allowed a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday.

SNY's Connor Hughes quoted the video on X, formerly Twitter, and captioned it "Yikes," which Adams did not take kindly.

Admittedly, Adams said he stooped "lower" to Hughes by zooming in on a photo of his wife and the word "Yikes" in a post of his own.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jamal Adams warming up

Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the national anthem before the Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 5, 2023, in Baltimore. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Adams got plenty of flack, but he has no regrets on his post, which was, ironically, deleted shortly after.

"When others go low, I go lower…" Adams told reporters Wednesday." "You can sit there and have regret. But I don’t live that way in my life."

"It’s always the athlete that crossed the line when he responds. But at the end of the day, disrespect is disrespect, however you want to take it," Adams also said. "So, I responded. I knew when I did hit that tweet, I wasn’t in it to win it. At the end of the day, it was to get him to understand, ‘Leave me the hell alone.’"

Adams says he and Hughes "never liked each other," dating back to his rookie year, and Hughes' post started a battle.

Jamal Adams walks off the field

Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks walks to the locker room after suffering a concussion during the New York Giants game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 2, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

EX-NFL PLAYER SERGIO BROWN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO KILLING HIS MOTHER

"He responded to something that was uncalled for that he didn’t need to speak on. And, honestly, I’ve been letting him slide for too long and I just got fed up with it. I did what I did. I hate that I had to bring her into the situation, but at the end of the day, the ultimate goal was to get at him…" Adams added.

"He’s always said some smart things toward my play, if I do make a mistake. And I just got fed up with it, bro. This was the end of it. And I knew, this only thing right here, I was going to Tweet was going to hurt him. Anything else I said wouldn’t have hurt him. But he got my point. And he knows not to continue to mess with me."

Jamal Adams with Seahawks

Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks waits for a timeout during the Packers game at Lambeau Field on Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a separate post, the three-time Pro Bowler appeared to direct another message at Hughes by writing, "Don’t start nothin won’t be nothin."

Adams' Seattle Seahawks dropped their contest to the Cowboys and face the 9-3 San Francisco 49ers this weekend.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.