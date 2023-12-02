Seahawks' Jamal Adams faces criticism after appearing to insult reporter's wife in social media post

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams is under fire after he appeared to mock a reporter's wife on social media.

The exchange began after SNY's Connor Hughes retweeted a video of Adams from Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. The video posted to X, the company formerly known as Twitter, showed Adams giving up a crucial touchdown late in the game. The Seahawks ultimately suffered a 41-35 loss to the Cowboys.

Hughes wrote "Yikes" on the video in the question and Adams apparently took issue with the remark. Screenshots showed that Adams responded by sharing a zoomed-in picture of Brie, Hughes' wife, with the caption "Yikes" in a now-deleted post to X.

In a separate post, which remains on Adams' social media feed as of Saturday afternoon, the three-time Pro Bowler appeared to direct another message at Hughes by writing, "Don’t start nothin won’t be nothin."

Although the initial post did not stay on Adams' timeline for an extended amount of time, NFL fans quickly took notice of the spat.

"Jamal Adams left New York 3 years ago as an immature loser. Nothing has changed 3 years later. Garbage," an X user commented.

According to his published bio, Hughes primarily covers the New York Jets and New York Giants. The Jets drafted Adams in the first round in 2017. He was traded to the Seahawks in 2020.

Another user criticized Adams for "taking cheap shots."

"Taking cheap shots at people doesn't change the fact that he's been a disaster with the Seahawks and the Jets have been a better defense without him," the X user wrote.

At one point, Adams retweeted a post from one user, which read, "I don’t know why media members think they can constantly scrutinize and personally demean, belittle, and antagonize players with no repercussions. It’s all "business is business," until it’s not. So understand, players are real people too."

Another X user accused Adams of "doubling down on it," prompting NFL star to respond by giving credit to Dallas Cowboys safety Jake Ferguson.

"I ain’t doubling down on nothin. I stand 10 toes with it. Bro made a helluva adjustment on the ball last night and made a play. Salute. It’s the NFL," Adams wrote.

On Saturday, Adams continued to feud with media members by taking aim at the New York Post's Brian Costello.

Costello called Adams a "phony" and accused the Seahawks safety of being a "bad guy."

Adams took notice of Costello's comments and responded by saying in part, "I do not care. I do not like you. Never liked you," in reference to the reporter. Costello primarily covers the Jets, per his bio.

Adams has appeared in 8 games this season, recording 44 tackles.

The Seahawks have dropped the last three games and are 6-6. Seattle is currently in second place in the NFC West.

The San Francisco 49ers host the Seahawks on Dec. 10. The Week 14 matchup is critical for the Seahawks as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive.