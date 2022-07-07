Expand / Collapse search
Golf
Scottish Open: Viktor Hovland hits the course without his set of clubs

Viktor Hovland appeared to hit the course with replacement clubs

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Viktor Hovland had a bit of bad luck ahead of the Scottish Open on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Norwegian arrived at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, without his clubs and luggage. His bags were reportedly stuck in Germany on Wednesday.

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays their second shot on the 13th during Day One of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 07, 2022 in North Berwick, Scotland.

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays their second shot on the 13th during Day One of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 07, 2022 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"I’ll cross my fingers," he said, via Golf Digest.

It did not appear his clubs arrived in time for the first round. His sponsor, PING, was reportedly on site of the Scottish Open and worked to get Hovland a replacement set before the first round began.

Hovland was in the featured group with Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.

Viktor Hovland of Norway lines up a putt on the 10th during Day One of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 07, 2022 in North Berwick, Scotland.

Viktor Hovland of Norway lines up a putt on the 10th during Day One of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 07, 2022 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This is the second time this year Hovland has dealt with travel issues. At the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, Hovland’s clubs did not arrive until the day before the tournament.

Hovland has three wins on the PGA Tour in his career but no major victories. He was ranked eighth in the world heading into the Scottish Open.

Viktor Hovland of Norway looks on from the 18th during Day One of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 07, 2022 in North Berwick, Scotland.

Viktor Hovland of Norway looks on from the 18th during Day One of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 07, 2022 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Next week, he is set to play The Open Championship. In his debut at the major last year, he finished tied for 12th place. He missed the cut at this year’s U.S. Open, finished tied for 41st at the PGA Championship and tied for 27th at the Masters.

