Scottish Open: Viktor Hovland hits the course without his set of clubs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Viktor Hovland had a bit of bad luck ahead of the Scottish Open on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Norwegian arrived at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, without his clubs and luggage. His bags were reportedly stuck in Germany on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’ll cross my fingers," he said, via Golf Digest.

It did not appear his clubs arrived in time for the first round. His sponsor, PING, was reportedly on site of the Scottish Open and worked to get Hovland a replacement set before the first round began.

Hovland was in the featured group with Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.

RORY MCILROY ON LIV GOLF PLAYERS: 'DON'T TRY AND COME BACK AND PLAY OVER HERE AGAIN'

This is the second time this year Hovland has dealt with travel issues. At the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, Hovland’s clubs did not arrive until the day before the tournament.

Hovland has three wins on the PGA Tour in his career but no major victories. He was ranked eighth in the world heading into the Scottish Open.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Next week, he is set to play The Open Championship. In his debut at the major last year, he finished tied for 12th place. He missed the cut at this year’s U.S. Open, finished tied for 41st at the PGA Championship and tied for 27th at the Masters.