Saquon Barkley's Giants future hazy after injury-riddled 2020

Saquon Barkley’s future with the New York Giants isn’t exactly set in stone.

The explosive running back is on the books for the Giants in 2021 but the team has yet to pick up his fifth-year option or reach an agreement on a contract extension.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman was asked about Barkley’s status on Tuesday and whether his injury history is going to play a part in the team’s decision-making on him.

"I think that’s part of the discussion and obviously we're going to have to make a decision in the spring on whether we pick up his fifth-year option or not," Gettleman said. "You know, again, it comes back to that medical question. It’s unknown and what you have to do is get your trainer and your doctors involved and make your best decision."

Barkley was the 2018 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year after the Giants selected him with the No. 2 pick of the draft. Injuries have followed him after his immediate success.

He’s only played in 15 games over the last two seasons. He tore his ACL in the second game of the 2020 season.

In three years, Barkley has rushed for 2,344 yards with 17 touchdowns. He’s caught 149 passes for 1,219 yards and six touchdowns. He’s been one of the best players on the team when healthy but the team needs him on the field to have any kind of success moving forward.