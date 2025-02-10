Saquon Barkley talks 'dynasty' after Eagles end Chiefs' valiant bid at NFL history

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had a dynasty on his mind after the team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

The Eagles took down the Chiefs’ dynasty and nixed any chance of Kansas City making history as the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. He reflected on the accomplishment in the postgame.

"I mean, yeah, it took seven years to get here – some ups and downs, some injuries," he said, via Pro Football Talk. "But coming here and being a part of this team, I remember the first time I was in the huddle, and I looked to my left and looked to my right and could see all the Pro Bowlers and all the All-Pros on the roster and on the offense.

"The defense, I ain’t gonna lie, I didn’t know we would have the No. 1 defense. It kind of makes sense now because with all the talent that we had, they gave us hell in practice in camp. But it’s a team effort, so just Year 1, why not? Why not start our dynasty now?"

Barkley set the record for most rushing yards in a single season when counting regular-season and postseason stats. He had 57 yards in the win with 2,504 total rushing yards, beating the mark set in the 1998 season by Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis.

Both running backs finished the season with the Lombardi Trophy in their hands.

"Hell of a year, right? I couldn’t do it without the big boys up front, everyone on this team. I just appreciate them – the whole Eagles organization," Barkley said. "Of me being a newcomer, welcoming me in with open arms and helping build confidence back in me too. That was definitely helpful.

"It was a hell of a year, but all of the numbers and stats or records are cool, but the best thing is to be able to hold that Lombardi Trophy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.