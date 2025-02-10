Super Bowl champ Nick Foles teases Tom Brady after Eagles' latest triumph

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles got one final jab in as his former team routed the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night, 40-22.

Foles led the Eagles to a wild Super Bowl LII win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots at the end of the 2017 season. Foles had a miraculous run as he was thrust into the starting role for Carson Wentz and somehow got the team its first Super Bowl title.

Brady was on the FOX call for Super Bowl LIX and Foles made sure to remind the seven-time Super Bowl winner about one of his three losses in the big game.

"It's really cool that Tom Brady got to be there for the Eagles' two Super Bowl wins! He might be a good luck charm," Foles wrote in a post on X. "Have a great night!"

Foles and the Eagles’ win over Brady and the Patriots that year was thought to have sparked a rivalry between the two quarterbacks.

In 2022, before Brady played his final NFL game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoff against the Eagles, he touched on his own competitiveness.

"I try to be a good sport as best as I can," Brady said at the time, via ESPN. "I know it doesn't always look like that because sometimes I get a little p---ed out there, but for the most part, I try to be a good sport."

During Super Bowl week this year, Brady touched on how losses impact a player’s career more. He admitted that Eagles fans never let him live that Super Bowl loss down.

"Then, you go to 2007 and you lose. And then, you go to 2011, and you go to the Super Bowl after having a great team in 2010, and we lose. And it was just like, ‘Wow, this is way harder.’ We went 10 years between winning," Brady said on "The Herd." "And I said, you know what, these Super Bowl moments I get a chance to partake in, I’m going to exhaust every bit of energy I have for this week of games, because when you lose this game, this is on your resume forever.

"A loss in the Super Bowl matters more than any loss that you’re ever going to be a part of. When I go in Philly and (the fans) go ‘Philly Special, Philly Special’ and I’m at the Knicks game with my son and Spike Lee, I throw him a ball, and he catches it on his head like the ‘Helmet Catch’ – that was 17 years ago, and I’m still living that thing down."