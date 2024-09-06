Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Saquon Barkley slips on first carry in Eagles debut, turns it around for Philadelphia touchdown in Brazil

Barkley fell for a 5-yard loss on the Eagles opening drive

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
The Saquon Barkley era began with a fall for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he got back up to score a big touchdown. 

When the Eagles offense took to the field for its first possession of the season against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil Friday night, the plan was to give Barkley the first carry of the game on a toss play. 

But when Barkley caught the toss, he immediately slipped and fell for a 5-yard loss. 

Saquon Barkley warms up

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo.  (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Barkley's slip set the tone for the Eagles' offense early. On the next play, Hurts threw an incomplete pass. On third down, he threw an interception, which set up a Packers field goal. 

On Philadelphia's next drive, Barkley got another chance at a carry but only gained three yards. Two plays later, the Eagles turned the ball over again on a fumbled snap, which set up another field goal. 

However, Barkley redeemed himself on the team's third drive of the game, when he caught an 18-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 7-6 lead and their first trip to the end zone of the 2024 season.

While the Eagles are playing in unfamiliar territory with the game being played at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the field surface is exactly what they're used to. 

Jalen Hurts pass

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of a game Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo.  (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

The playing surface at Corinthians Arena uses GrassMaster, which is a product that combines perennial Ryegrass with artificial fibers. It's essentially a fancy version of real grass mixed with elements of turf fibers, as opposed to using strictly turf. 

The two stadiums in the NFL that use that same material for their playing surfaces are Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Eagles, and Lambeau Field, home of the Packers. 

For Barkley, it isn't a surface he is used to on his home field, but he had better get used to it.

Saquon Barkley slips

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Eric Wilson (45) during the first half of a game Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo.  (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Barkley signed with the Eagles in free agency after six seasons with the rival New York Giants. Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal to join the Eagles, which has a maximum average-per-year salary of $15.833 million, the second highest for a running back in NFL history. He and the Giants could not come to an agreement on a contract for a second straight offseason after the Giants slapped Barkley with the franchise tag for the 2023 offseason. 

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State, rushed for 5,211 yards and 35 touchdowns in his six seasons with the Giants. He also had 288 receptions for 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.