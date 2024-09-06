Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens roasted by X’s community notes with brutal one-liner after Isaiah Likely’s overturned touchdown

The Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-20

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 5 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Baltimore Ravens social media team went viral on social media following Thursday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after a post celebrating Isaiah Likely’s overturned touchdown was called out by X’s community notes. 

The Ravens were out for revenge in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game, but by late in the fourth quarter, Baltimore was trailing by one score. 

Isaiah Likely touchdown

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, #80, catches a pass with his toe out of bounds as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton and linebacker Drue Tranquill, left, defend as time expires in the second half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 27-20. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

On the final drive of the game, reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson found Isaiah Likely in the back of the end zone with no time left. The touchdown appeared to tie the game up, until referee Shawn Hochuli reviewed the play. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Likely was out of bounds by a toe. 

However, the play had already been posted on social media by the Ravens social media team at that point. 

"TOUCHDOWN OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Tune in on NBC," a post on X read. 

That was when the dreaded community notes on X, meant for fact-checking and contextualizing posts, chimed in. 

"No, it wasn’t," the note read. 

Isaiah Likely celebrates

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, #80, is congratulated by tight end Mark Andrews after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

ROQUAN SMITH TAKES EXCEPTION TO CHIEFS PLAYER WHO PUSHED HIM ON SIDELINE AFTER PLAY: ‘BETTER WATCH HIMSELF'

The out of bound play handed the Chiefs their first victory of the season as they began their journey towards pulling off the NFL’s first three-peat. 

"Definitely nerve-wracking because it looked good from my angle on the sideline," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, "but then the first view you could see his cleat. ... You have to wear white cleats next time. That's my advice for him."

Xavier Worthy runs for touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy, #1, scores a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison, #40, during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Ravens, naturally, disagreed. 

"I thought it was a touchdown," Jackson said. "Still think it was a touchdown."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.