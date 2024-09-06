Ravens roasted by X’s community notes with brutal one-liner after Isaiah Likely’s overturned touchdown

The Baltimore Ravens social media team went viral on social media following Thursday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after a post celebrating Isaiah Likely’s overturned touchdown was called out by X’s community notes.

The Ravens were out for revenge in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game, but by late in the fourth quarter, Baltimore was trailing by one score.

On the final drive of the game, reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson found Isaiah Likely in the back of the end zone with no time left. The touchdown appeared to tie the game up, until referee Shawn Hochuli reviewed the play.

Likely was out of bounds by a toe.

However, the play had already been posted on social media by the Ravens social media team at that point.

"TOUCHDOWN OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Tune in on NBC," a post on X read.

That was when the dreaded community notes on X, meant for fact-checking and contextualizing posts, chimed in.

"No, it wasn’t," the note read.

The out of bound play handed the Chiefs their first victory of the season as they began their journey towards pulling off the NFL’s first three-peat.

"Definitely nerve-wracking because it looked good from my angle on the sideline," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, "but then the first view you could see his cleat. ... You have to wear white cleats next time. That's my advice for him."

The Ravens, naturally, disagreed.

"I thought it was a touchdown," Jackson said. "Still think it was a touchdown."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.