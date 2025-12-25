Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley reveals he 'couldn't stand' Nick Sirianni before joining Eagles

Eagles are back in the postseason after clinching an NFC East title

Ryan Gaydos
Saquon Barkley on Eagles repeating as NFC East Champions🏆 having a BIG game & more | NFL on FOX Video

Saquon Barkley on Eagles repeating as NFC East Champions🏆 having a BIG game & more | NFL on FOX

Saquon Barkley spoke on the Philadelphia Eagles winning back-to-back NFC East Championships and more.

Saquon Barkley embodied the rivalry between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles when he was running the football for Big Blue before the 2024 season.

Barkley played for the Giants from 2018 to 2023 and admitted Wednesday he was no fan of Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during that time. 

But now that he torments defenses as part of Philadelphia, he can’t get enough of Sirianni.

Nick Sirianni shakes hands with Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley (26) of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with head coach Nick Sirianni against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"I couldn't stand that mother-bleeper," Barkley said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I could not."

He was specifically referring to when the Eagles eliminated the Giants from the playoffs during the 2022 season, the last time New York reached the postseason. He said Sirianni relishing the victory for the cameras was something that didn’t sit well with him.

"And that kind of stuck with me for a very long time. And, so, I wasn't a fan of him," he added.

Now, it’s totally different.

Saquon Barkley points to the first down marker

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrates a first down against Washington Commanders safety Will Harris (3) during the first half Dec. 20, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Barkley said Sirianni "doesn’t get a lot of respect," and his attention to detail is why the coach has had so much success with Philadelphia.

Sirianni took over as head coach in 2021 after a stint with the Indianapolis Colts as offensive coordinator. Since then, the Eagles have not had a losing season and played in two Super Bowls, winning one over the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

Sirianni is 58-25 in 83 games and 6-3 in the playoffs.

The Eagles have two more games left in the regular season before heading back to the postseason. Philadelphia had already clinched the NFC East title.

