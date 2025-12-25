Saquon Barkley reveals he 'couldn't stand' Nick Sirianni before joining Eagles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Saquon Barkley embodied the rivalry between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles when he was running the football for Big Blue before the 2024 season.

Barkley played for the Giants from 2018 to 2023 and admitted Wednesday he was no fan of Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during that time.

But now that he torments defenses as part of Philadelphia, he can’t get enough of Sirianni.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I couldn't stand that mother-bleeper," Barkley said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I could not."

He was specifically referring to when the Eagles eliminated the Giants from the playoffs during the 2022 season, the last time New York reached the postseason. He said Sirianni relishing the victory for the cameras was something that didn’t sit well with him.

"And that kind of stuck with me for a very long time. And, so, I wasn't a fan of him," he added.

Now, it’s totally different.

EAGLES' SAQUON BARKLEY SHARES SIMPLE MESSAGE FOR CRITICS OF TUSH PUSH

Barkley said Sirianni "doesn’t get a lot of respect," and his attention to detail is why the coach has had so much success with Philadelphia.

Sirianni took over as head coach in 2021 after a stint with the Indianapolis Colts as offensive coordinator. Since then, the Eagles have not had a losing season and played in two Super Bowls, winning one over the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

Sirianni is 58-25 in 83 games and 6-3 in the playoffs.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Eagles have two more games left in the regular season before heading back to the postseason. Philadelphia had already clinched the NFC East title.