Saquon Barkley heaps praise on Daniel Jones as Giants clinch playoff berth

The New York Giants are set to make their first playoff appearance in six years thanks to the strong performances all season long from Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

The two did enough Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts to piece together a 38-10 win. Jones had 177 passing yards, 91 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. Barkley had 58 rushing yards on 12 carries along with two catches on the day.

The win and the playoff berth underscored just how far the team – and the two faces of the franchise – have come in recent years through what seemed at times to be insurmountable criticism. Barkley acknowledged the obstacles in his postgame press conference with reporters.

"He’s a heck of a player, heck of a quarterback," the star running back said of Jones. "I think it really showed, not just today, but the whole season and I’m just happy for him. Hearing his name getting chanted – it’s a beautiful thing and you can finally see he’s starting to get the respect that he earns. I know everyone wanted to be a big critic of him and say this and say that, but he gave us the opportunity to play playoff football and he locked it in today. When we needed him most he came up and made big plays."

Barkley revealed what he told Jones when he came off the field for the final time.

"I told him, ‘I love you.’ I think that was a cool moment," Barkley said. "Hearing his name be chanted. I know it’s been a tough couple years here and since I’ve been drafted or before I got drafted or since he’s been drafted, but it’s just cool to see he’s finally getting the respect that he earns because that guy, he works his tail off.

"I think I said it to one of you guys earlier, he’s the toughest quarterback in the league. He’ll do whatever it takes to help the team win football games. He comes to work every single day with that mentality and I’m just happy for him."

The Giants wrap up the season Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.