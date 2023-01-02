Bucs' Jake Camarda receives praise for heads up punt in closing moments against Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got monster performances from Tom Brady and Mike Evans in their win over the Carolina Panthers but it may have been their punter who made the play of the day on Sunday.

With 42 seconds left in the game, the Buccaneers were forced to punt the ball away. Jake Camarda lined up to kick the ball away but he fumbled the snap. He managed to run to his left and kicked the ball away with his right foot.

Camarda’s extra effort helped Tampa Bay avoid a blocked punt or worse. A penalty on the play also gave the Buccaneers a second chance at putting the Panthers away. The second punt attempt was driven 41 yards and Carolina was forced to start at their own 8-yard line.

Fans were quick to applaud Camarda’s punt in the tricky situation.

Camarda was a fourth-round pick out of Georgia in 2022. He was fresh off a national championship when he was named the starting punter. He's appeared in all 16 games for Tampa Bay this season.

Brady had three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown to lift the Buccaneers to a 30-24 victory over the Panthers and clinched the NFC South title. He finished the game 34-of-45 with 432 passing yards and added a rushing touchdown to his tally.

It was the first time he’s gone over 400 yards passing since Week 16 against the New York Jets last season.

Evans and Chris Godwin each had 100 or more receiving yards. Evans finished with 10 catches for 207 yards. Godwin had nine catches for 120 yards.