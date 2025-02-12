Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts dispels 'tush push' term, Saquon Barkley discusses role in Eagles' famed short-yardage play

Neither player revealed what term the Eagles internally used for the short-yardage play

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Can the Philadelphia Eagles build an unstoppable dynasty after their Super Bowl victory? | Speak Video

Can the Philadelphia Eagles build an unstoppable dynasty after their Super Bowl victory? | Speak

Michael Irvin weighs in on whether the Philadelphia Eagles can build a dynasty after their Super Bowl victory.

The Eagles are taking a victory lap. Philadelphia steamrolled the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX this past Sunday, winning the franchise's second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Two of the team's stars, quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley, stopped by "The Tonight Show" on Tuesday to reflect on the big game. "I've just been telling people I was trying to process it, and I think when you go into that, you don't know how you're going to feel," Hurts said. 

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley interact

Football: Super Bowl LIX: Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts (1) and Saquon Barkley (26) in action, celebrate vs Kansas City Chiefs at Caesar's Superdome. New Orleans, LA. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

"You watch, as a fan, sports and championship games and these iconic moments. And you see the greats and how they handle it, and their excitement and the rush of emotions," the Super Bowl LIX MVP continued. "And all I could think about was all the hard work. All I could think about was all the effort."

The Eagles opened the scoring in Super Bowl LIX when Hurts found the end zone via the infamous "tush push." Over the past couple of seasons, the Eagles have mastered the rugby-style quarterback sneak that has become known as the "tush push" or the "brotherly shove."

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley

(L-R) Jalen Hurts #1 and Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles react after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

But Hurts suggested that neither name is actually accurate. "I'm not gonna say what I call it, but it's not that. Everybody came up with their own name for it: the 'Brotherly Shove,' the 'tush push,' all these different things. It's not that," Hurts said.

On short-yardage plays, Hurts typically lines up under center with two or three players behind him. He takes the snap, the offensive line surges forward and Hurts gets a big push from behind. More often than not, the Eagles gain the yardage needed for a first down.

Barkley, who signed a three-year deal with the Eagles last March, admitted that he was surprised to learn the play was not referred to as the "tush push."

Saquon Barkley raises the trophy

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

"I didn't know if that was what it would be called, but... it's not called a 'tush push,' actually," Barkley said. When it comes to his role in the "tush push," Barkley said.

"I think I have the easiest job, to be honest. I'm the one who pushes the tush..." 

Hurts finished the Super Bowl with 221 passing yards and two touchdowns. While Barkley was mostly contained during the game, finishing with 57 rushing yards, he was a key part of the Eagles' success this past season. 

The three-time Pro Bowler rushed for a career-high 2,005 yards during the regular season. He added 499 rushing yards in the Eagles' four playoff games.

