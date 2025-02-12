Jalen Hurts dispels 'tush push' term, Saquon Barkley discusses role in Eagles' famed short-yardage play

The Eagles are taking a victory lap. Philadelphia steamrolled the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX this past Sunday, winning the franchise's second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Two of the team's stars, quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley, stopped by "The Tonight Show" on Tuesday to reflect on the big game. "I've just been telling people I was trying to process it, and I think when you go into that, you don't know how you're going to feel," Hurts said.

"You watch, as a fan, sports and championship games and these iconic moments. And you see the greats and how they handle it, and their excitement and the rush of emotions," the Super Bowl LIX MVP continued. "And all I could think about was all the hard work. All I could think about was all the effort."

The Eagles opened the scoring in Super Bowl LIX when Hurts found the end zone via the infamous "tush push." Over the past couple of seasons, the Eagles have mastered the rugby-style quarterback sneak that has become known as the "tush push" or the "brotherly shove."

But Hurts suggested that neither name is actually accurate. "I'm not gonna say what I call it, but it's not that. Everybody came up with their own name for it: the 'Brotherly Shove,' the 'tush push,' all these different things. It's not that," Hurts said.

On short-yardage plays, Hurts typically lines up under center with two or three players behind him. He takes the snap, the offensive line surges forward and Hurts gets a big push from behind. More often than not, the Eagles gain the yardage needed for a first down.

Barkley, who signed a three-year deal with the Eagles last March, admitted that he was surprised to learn the play was not referred to as the "tush push."

"I didn't know if that was what it would be called, but... it's not called a 'tush push,' actually," Barkley said. When it comes to his role in the "tush push," Barkley said.

"I think I have the easiest job, to be honest. I'm the one who pushes the tush..."

Hurts finished the Super Bowl with 221 passing yards and two touchdowns. While Barkley was mostly contained during the game, finishing with 57 rushing yards, he was a key part of the Eagles' success this past season.

The three-time Pro Bowler rushed for a career-high 2,005 yards during the regular season. He added 499 rushing yards in the Eagles' four playoff games.

