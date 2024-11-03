Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NCAA

San Jose State's Brooke Slusser reacts to coach's suspension: 'They took away the only safe space we had'

Slusser has a lawsuit filed against San Jose State

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
SJSU's Brooke Slusser on speaking out against trans inclusion in women's sports Video

SJSU's Brooke Slusser on speaking out against trans inclusion in women's sports

San Jose State women's volleyball player Brooke Slusser talks to OutKick's Charly Arnolt about finding the courage to speak out against trans inclusion in women's sports.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

San Jose State Spartans women’s volleyball player Brooke Slusser reacted to the suspension of her assistant coach who spoke out against the team’s transgender player Blaire Fleming.

The team’s associate head volleyball coach, Melissa Batie-Smoose, was suspended indefinitely. The move came days after she filed a Title IX complaint against the school, alleging Fleming conspired with an opponent to help the team lose a match and attempt to injure Slusser.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

San Jose State women's volleyball players

From left, San Jose State setter Brooke Slusser celebrates after scoring a point with Randilyn Reeves, Blaire Fleming and Alessia Buffagni during the match against Colorado State, Oct. 3, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"My assistant coach spoke truth to protect my team. Then… they (suspend) her. They took away the only safe space we had in the program. Because she knew that it was right to stand up for the 18 women on the team. Not one man," Slusser wrote on X.

Slusser also filed a lawsuit against the school.

The lawsuit alleges that San Jose State had not warned any of its recruits that it had a transgender athlete on the team, even though "this was now a well-known fact to the athletic department and virtually everyone else at SJSU" when she joined the lawsuit, headed by former college swimmer and OutKick host Riley Gaines, in May. 

Brooke Slusser poses

San Jose State Spartans player Brooke Slusser has a lawsuit filed against the team. (Courtesy of San Jose State Athletics)

San Jose State released a statement to OutKick after the suspension.

"The associate head coach of the San Jose State University women’s volleyball team is not with the team at this time, and we will not provide further information on this matter," the team said.

TRUMP INVITES 'BRAVE' WOMEN'S SWIM TEAM THAT 'STOOD UP TO' TRANSGENDER ATHLETE TO RALLY STAGE

Batie-Smoose said she was instructed not to speak to the media after the discipline came down.

"This is just another form of what San Jose State has been trying to do – silence people that are speaking up for their First Amendment rights and for what's right," she told OutKick.

She added she wanted to "make sure I'm standing strong that only women should be in women's sports."

Blaire Fleming

Blaire Fleming, a redshirt senior at San Jose State University, plays as an outside and right-side hitter on the women’s volleyball team. (San Jose State University)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Jose State won its match on Saturday against New Mexico, 3-1. The team has five games left in the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.