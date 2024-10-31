San Jose State requests lost revenue damages after opponents forfeit amid transgender controversy

Five schools have forfeited or canceled matches against San Jose State University's women's volleyball team, who roster trans player Blaire Fleming.

Southern Utah, Boise State, Wyoming, Utah State and Nevada have all opted not to play the school within the last several weeks.

The latter four matches were all ruled no contests, but conference victories for San Jose State - they all play in the Mountain West.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The matches against Boise State and Utah State were slated to be home contests for the Spartans. Well, since they were not played, OutKick is reporting that SJSU has asked for money from two of those opponents, saying they lost out on revenue.

OutKick says San Jose State confirmed that they asked both Boise State and Utah State for $1,250.

One email from San Jose State athletics director Jeff Konya to Boise State's AD Jeremiah Dicket reads, "Your institution's arbitrary decision not to play an otherwise eligible NCAA team has resulted in harm to SJSU financially and our institution's brand. We estimate we missed out on approximately $1,250 in game day revenue by not playing the [match] on Saturday when you add all of the various revenue sources (i.e., concessions, parking among others). I would ask to be made whole at the very least."

NEVADA AD ADDRESSES ALLEGATIONS OF PUSHING VOLLEYBALL WOMEN TO FACE TRANS ATHLETE, SAYS SHE APOLOGIZED

Boise State confirmed to OutKick they did not pay SJSU, but did not provide a reason. Utah State did not respond to them.

San Jose State player Brooke Slusser joined a lawsuit headed by OutKick host and former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines against the NCAA due to its policies on gender identity. Slusser joined this lawsuit because she claims that she has had to share a court, a locker room and even a room on overnight trips with her teammate Blaire Fleming without having ever been told that Fleming was a biological male.

Security concerns and threats against San Jose State players have made traveling for matches a high-risk endeavor for the lady Spartans. San Jose State previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that police protection had been assigned to the team, shortly after getting the first news of an opponent forfeiting, when Southern Utah announced that it would not play its match against the Spartans in September.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former President Donald Trump has gone so far as to advocate for a ban, in a recent town hall event on Fox News.

"We're not going to let it happen," Trump said of the issue. "We stop it, we stop it, we absolutely stop it. We can't have it.

"You just ban it. The president bans it. You don't let it happen. It's not a big deal."