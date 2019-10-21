San Jose State's Isaiah Hamilton makes circus helmet catch vs. San Diego State

San Jose State may have come up short against San Diego State on Saturday night but Isaiah Hamilton put himself in the national spotlight with an incredible circus catch during the game.

The Spartans were down seven points when quarterback Josh Love fired a pass to Hamilton, which on the surface appeared to be a little out of the reach of the 5-foot-11 inch freshman.

However, Hamilton fought for the ball and managed to pin it against his helmet as he fell to the ground. He maintained control and got the Spartans a huge first down. It was a 41-yard pass in all.

The Mountain West Conference’s official Twitter account tweeted a video of the grab and called it the “Best helmet catch since David Tyree.” Tyree was the New York Giants receiver who pinned a ball on his helmet during Super Bowl XLII against the New England Patriots.

Hamilton finished with four catches for 71 yards. Love was 19-for-36 with 218 yards passing and two touchdowns in the game.

The Spartans came up short against the Aztecs, losing 27-17.

San Jose State fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play with the loss. San Diego State improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play with the win.