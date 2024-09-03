San Francisco police officer recalls attending to 49ers' Ricky Pearsall amid shooting: 'You're strong'

A San Francisco police sergeant recalled the moment she heard gunshots ring out, and she ran toward the action to find 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Sgt. Joelle Harrell did not know at the time it was an NFL player she was helping. Pearsall was shot and wounded in an attempted robbery as a 17-year-old was allegedly trying to snatch a Rolex off of his wrist in the Union Square area of the city.

Harrell and Pearsall put pressure on the wound as she learned he was a football player for the 49ers. He then asked Harrell if he was going to die, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"You’re strong," she told the Chronicle she told Pearsall in a story published Monday. "Just focus on the breathing."

She added, "And he listened. He calmed down, and that’s what I wanted him to do."

The bullet that struck Pearsall went through his chest and exited out his back. He was out of the hospital less than 24 hours after the shooting.

Pearsall’s mother, Erin, wrote on her Facebook that her son was lucky to be alive.

"Update on my baby boy," she started. "First and (foremost) I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs.

"He is in good spirits right now," she added. "Life is so precious my friends. Please love (each other). My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby."

Pearsall was put on the non-football injury list to start the season.