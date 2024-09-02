49ers' Ricky Pearsall to miss multiple games after getting shot in robbery attempt

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will miss at least four games after being put on the non-football injury list after getting shot in a robbery attempt on Saturday.

The team's decision to put Pearsall on the list came just 48 hours after the rookie's gunshot, meaning he won't play in the team's games against the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, and he would be eligible to return for the team’s fifth game against the Cardinals on Oct. 6.

Pearsall, who was drafted in the first round with the 31st overall pick by the 49ers back in April, sustained several injuries after being shot in the chest by a 17-year-old, who tried to steal Pearsall’s Rolex watch, according to San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott. Pearsall was released from the hospital on Sunday.

The NFL player, 23, had been walking alone shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time when a suspect attempted to rob him with a gun in the Union Square area, according to officials. Scott said that more than one shot was fired.

"A struggle between Mr. Pearsall and the suspect ensued, and gunfire from the suspect’s gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the subject."

Scott said that investigators believe the teen had acted alone, adding that there was no indication that Pearsall had been targeted because he’s a football player.

Pearsall's mother, Erin Pearsall, shared an update on the NFL player’s health on Sunday.

"Update on my baby boy," she started. "First and (foremost) I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs.

"He is in good spirits right now," she added. "Life is so precious my friends. Please love (each other). My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby."

Pearsall played five college seasons from 2019-2023. His first three seasons came at Arizona State before he transferred to Florida in 2022. His final season last year was his best as a college player, and he put up 965 yards receiving for four touchdowns across 12 games, earning a selection in the first round this year.

Pearsall is not the first NFL rookie with high expectations to suffer gunshot wounds ahead of their first seasons in recent years.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in Washington, D.C., after an attempted carjacking. One of the bullets struck his knee but passed through without causing any significant damage. Robinson had been named the team's starting running back just prior to that, but he returned to the field just six weeks after the shooting to take over his starting role.

