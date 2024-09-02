Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles’ political ad endorsing Kamala Harris for president is ‘counterfeit,’ NFL team says

A street artist has been rumored to be the source of the political ad

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
The Philadelphia Eagles are taking action after a "counterfeit" political advertisement endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election made its rounds on social media on Monday. 

The Eagles put out a statement denying that the animated poster showing Harris in an Eagles helmet was an official advertisement from the team, adding that the organization was working to have them taken down. 

Eagles helmet

A view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 9, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.  (G Fiume/Getty Images)

"We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed," the statement posted to social media read. 

Images of the fictitious poster, reportedly put up at a bus stop in Philadelphia, read "Kamala, official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles." 

Eagles logo

A detailed view of the Philadelphia Eagles logo at midfield prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The poster also included a link to the Eagles website where voting information could be found. But the information available on the website as of Monday afternoon appeared to be last updated before the Pennsylvania and New Jersey primaries.

According to CBS News, the poster is the latest creation of street artist Winston Tseng. 

Kamala Harris smiling

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Northwestern High School in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

In a 2023 interview with Street Art News, Tseng said he likes to "use brands and advertising to communicate societal issues, hopefully bringing some unexpected attention to them in our daily lives."

