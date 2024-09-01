Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers' Ricky Pearsall released from hospital after being shot in attempted robbery

Pearsall was shot in San Francisco on Saturday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
WARNING- GRAPHIC FOOTAGE- Fox News' Christina Coleman and former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams on the shooting of San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall during an attempted robbery.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was released from the hospital on Sunday not even a full day after he was wounded in a shooting during an attempted robbery, the team said.

Pearsall is still recovering from the bullet wound in his chest, the team added.

"He and his family, along with the entire San Francisco 49ers organization, would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department, emergency medical services, doctors and staff at San Francisco General Hospital."

Ricky Pearsall rubs head

Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers during training camp at SAP Performance Facility on July 31, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The 49ers rookie was shot in the chest during the robbery in San Francisco.

Erin Pearsall, his mother, wrote on Facebook that the bullet entered his chest and exited his back without hitting any vital organs. She shared the update on her Facebook page late Saturday night.

"Update on my baby boy," she started. "First and (foremost) I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs.

SAN FRANCISCO MAYORAL CANDIDATE TAKES JAB AT OPPONENT AFTER 49ERS' RICKY PEARSALL SHOOTING: 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH'

Ricky Pearsall smiles

FILE - San Francisco 49ers first round draft pick Ricky Pearsall speaks at an NFL football news conference, April 26, 2024, at the team's facility in Santa Clara, Calif.  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

"He is in good spirits right now," she added. "Life is so precious my friends. Please love (each other). My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby."

A video posted on X appeared to show Pearsall walking into an ambulance.

Pearsall was in stable condition after he and the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting were transported to a hospital Saturday, according to San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.

The NFL player, 23, had been walking alone shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time when a suspect attempted to rob him with a gun in the Union Square area, according to officials. Scott said that more than one shot was fired.

Ricky Pearsall catches pass

Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers works out during training camp at SAP Performance Facility on July 29, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Pearsall was drafted by the 49ers in the first round in April. He missed time during training camp with a few nagging injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

