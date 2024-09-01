49ers' Ricky Pearsall released from hospital after being shot in attempted robbery

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was released from the hospital on Sunday not even a full day after he was wounded in a shooting during an attempted robbery, the team said.

Pearsall is still recovering from the bullet wound in his chest, the team added.

"He and his family, along with the entire San Francisco 49ers organization, would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department, emergency medical services, doctors and staff at San Francisco General Hospital."

The 49ers rookie was shot in the chest during the robbery in San Francisco.

Erin Pearsall, his mother, wrote on Facebook that the bullet entered his chest and exited his back without hitting any vital organs. She shared the update on her Facebook page late Saturday night.

"Update on my baby boy," she started. "First and (foremost) I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs.

"He is in good spirits right now," she added. "Life is so precious my friends. Please love (each other). My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby."

A video posted on X appeared to show Pearsall walking into an ambulance.

Pearsall was in stable condition after he and the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting were transported to a hospital Saturday, according to San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.

The NFL player, 23, had been walking alone shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time when a suspect attempted to rob him with a gun in the Union Square area, according to officials. Scott said that more than one shot was fired.

Pearsall was drafted by the 49ers in the first round in April. He missed time during training camp with a few nagging injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.