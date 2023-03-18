Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Diego State Aztecs
Published

San Diego State dominates Furman 75-52 to reach Sweet 16

It's the first Sweet 16 for SDSU since 2004

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Diego State had little trouble ending the run of March Madness darling Furman, getting 16 points from Micah Parrish to pace a balanced scoring attack and pulling away for a 75-52 win on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Darrion Trammell had 13 points, Lamont Butler added 12 and leading scorer Matt Bradley finished with 10 for San Diego State (29-6), which is heading to its first Sweet 16 since 2004. The Aztecs have won 11 of their past 13 games and will play either Alabama or Maryland next week in the South Region semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky.

San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) celebrates after their win against Furman in a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. 

San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) celebrates after their win against Furman in a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.  (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

San Diego State is the first Mountain West Conference team to reach the Sweet 16 since Nevada in 2018. It’ll be the third regional semifinal appearance for the Aztecs and the seventh for the Mountain West overall.

RICK PITINO UNSURE OF COACHING FUTURE AFTER IONA BOUNCED FROM NCAA TOURNAMENT IN FIRST ROUND

Furman forward Jalen Slawson (20), forward Alex Williams (24) and forward Tyrese Hughey (15) leave the court after their loss to San Diego State in a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. 

Furman forward Jalen Slawson (20), forward Alex Williams (24) and forward Tyrese Hughey (15) leave the court after their loss to San Diego State in a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.  (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Two days after shrugging off cold shooting and overcoming a 12-point, second-half deficit to shock No. 4 seed Virginia 68-67 on JP Pegues’ bracket-busting 3-pointer, Furman was outmuscled and gradually worn down by the much more physical Aztecs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

San Diego State players celebrate a teammate's 3-pointer late in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Furman in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. 

San Diego State players celebrate a teammate's 3-pointer late in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Furman in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.  (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Southern Conference player and the year Jalen Slawson picked up his fourth foul with 16:27 remaining and fouled out shortly after returning midway through the second half. The super senior stomped the floor in protest, drawing a technical foul that gave San Diego State a pair of free throws that put the Aztecs up 60-37.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mike Bothwell led the 13th-seeded Paladins (28-8) with 15 points. Alex Williams had 11 and Pegues finished with 11 as Furman shot 32%, including 6 of 26 from 3-point range.