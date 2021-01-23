San Antonio is an 'NFL city within 10 years,' mayor says

San Antonio wants an NFL team -- at least that what the Texas city’s mayor indicated Thursday.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg told KSAT-TV he can see the NFL coming to San Antonio within the next decade.

"I said I think last year or the year before, I think San Antonio is an NFL city within 10 years, I still stand by that," he told the station.

"And that is because of the evolution that’s happening within the National Football League, the fact that it too is becoming an international league, particularly with its sights on Latin America, and we know the role San Antonio plays in that. We are the seventh-largest city in the United States and we knock events out of the park."

Nirenberg said he wants the city to host some games in the Alamodome to showcase the city.

"There is an opportunity, potentially, to play host to some games in the interim. And that I think is the experience we need to continue to have to show we are a 365-day-a-year NFL city potentially in the near future," he added.

San Antonio has been a rumored spot for an NFL team to relocate to for a few years.

The San Antonio-Express News reported in 2014 that Raiders owner Mark Davis met with city officials about possibly moving the team there. Davis reportedly said at the time he wanted the team to play in an "intimate venue" -- even though it would be 6 years later the team would move into a monstrous stadium in Las Vegas.

San Antonio also hosted the New Orleans Saints in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the city and the Superdome.

San Antonio has had football in the past. The Alliance of American Football had the San Antonio Commanders. The Spring League also hosted games in the Alamodome this past fall. The World Football League, United States Football League, the World League of American Football and the Canadian Football League.