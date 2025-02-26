Sammy Sosa returns to Cubs dugout after years-long rift with team: 'Brings back memories'

A long feud between an historic franchise and one of its most iconic players is finally over.

Sammy Sosa starred for the Chicago Cubs in the 1990s and early 2000s, with his three 60-home run seasons forcing fans to Wrigley Field.

However, amid his apparent use of steroids, which he all but finally admitted to in December, Sosa and the organization had a rift.

Sosa was not welcome to anything Cubs-related for well over a decade, and had not been back in Chicago from 2007 until early last year for a memorabilia signing appearance.

But two months ago, Sosa finally issued an apology in which he admitted to making "mistakes" – an apology, Cubs owner Tom Ricketts has said, was the only way for the two sides to make amends.

After the apology, Sosa appeared at a Cubs fan fest, and on Tuesday, he was back in a Cubs uniform in the dugout for a spring training game. It was his first time in the Cubs dugout in 21 years.

"It brings back memories. I'm just happy to see everyone," Sosa said. "I'm back to my environment."

Sosa penned his apology letter in which he said he had "always been a Cub."

"I left it all on the field for the Cubs and Cubs fans because I wanted to win and make the fans happy. I loved to see the fans at Wrigley in the Right Field Bleachers every home game," Sosa wrote. "I understand why some players in my era don't always get the recognition that our stats deserve. There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games. I never broke any laws, but in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize.

"We accomplished great things as a team, and I worked extremely hard in the batting cage to become a great hitter. Cubs' fans are the best in the world, and I hope that fans, the Cubs and I can all come together again and move forward. We can't change the past, but the future is bright. In my heart, I have always been a Cub and I can't wait to see Cubs fans again."

The organization elected Sosa in their team's Hall of Fame last month.

Sosa is the only player in MLB history to hit at least 60 home runs in three separate seasons. He retired with 609 in his career, which ranks him ninth all time, but PED speculation has kept him out of Cooperstown.

