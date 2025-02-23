Yankees scrapping another long-standing tradition after beard policy revision

When Game 5 of the World Series ended with the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrating at Yankee Stadium, every fan of the pinstripes had to hear Frank Sinatra’s timeless "New York, New York" ring out as they exited their seats.

If losing the World Series was not enough, hearing that song, which is played win or loss at Yankee Stadium throughout the season, poured salt on the wound for some.

Well, it seems that Yankees tradition will be no more, as a team spokesman confirmed to the New York Post on Sunday that "Theme From New York, New York" will not play after losses in the Bronx.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Instead, a rotation of songs will be played after the Yankees lose at home. An example was Sinatra’s iconic tune, "That’s Life," which played after Sunday’s spring training loss to the Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

The Yankees have been a team with long-standing tradition, and it remains that way. However, some tweaks to those traditions are being made, and the song blaring over the Yankee Stadium speakers is just the latest.

The biggest change, which has been called for by many on and off the field, is a new facial hair policy.

YANKEES' AARON JUDGE REVEALS STANCE ON BEARD POLICY, WHETHER HE'LL GROW ONE

The move was considered stunning because, since 1976, facial hair other than a mustache was not allowed by any Yankees player, coach or staff member. Now, general managing partner Hal Steinbrenner announced on Friday that a "well-groomed" beard can be seen on a player, coach or staff member’s face.

"In recent weeks, I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback," Steinbrenner said in the statement.

"These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years. Ultimately, the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy."

The Yankees’ team manual used to read, "All players, coaches and male executives are forbidden to display any facial hair other than mustaches [except for religious reasons], and scalp hair may not be grown below the collar. Long sideburns and mutton chops are not specifically banned."

Now, what exactly deems a well-groomed beard remains to be seen, but this is a big deal for the Yankees and its fan base – "seismic," as longtime play-by-play commentator Michael Kay put it.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who said he would not be growing a beard despite the rule change, noted what Steinbrenner hinted at regarding players potentially not wanting to join the Yankees in free agency because of the no-beard rule.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I really didn’t think it was that big of a deal until it got brought up the past couple weeks. I think the rule will be good. I think it’ll help a lot of guys. If it gets us a couple more players that’ll help us win games, everybody will be on board for that," Judge said.

With the no-beard rule scrapped (to an extent), and no more upbeat Sinatra being played after a loss, the Yankees are heading into the 2025 season looking to get back to the World Series with a new look and feel.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.