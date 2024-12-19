Sammy Sosa admits to making 'mistakes' amid steroid speculation, apologizes to estranged Cubs

Sammy Sosa had not been invited back to Wrigley Field, or anything Cubs-related, since he retired in 2007, but all that has changed.

It has long been speculated that Sosa took performance-enhancing drugs during his career, most notably during his home run binge in the late '90s.

Cubs ownership has long said Sosa would need to apologize and all but admit to taking steroids for the relationship to be mended.

On Wednesday, as the Cubs announced a festival for fans, Sosa admitted he "made mistakes."

"I left it all on the field for the Cubs and Cubs fans because I wanted to win and make the fans happy. I loved to see the fans at Wrigley in the Right Field Bleachers every home game," Sosa said in a letter. "I understand why some players in my era don't always get the recognition that our stats deserve. There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games. I never broke any laws, but in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize.

"We accomplished great things as a team, and I worked extremely hard in the batting cage to become a great hitter. Cubs' fans are the best in the world, and I hope that fans, the Cubs and I can all come together again and move forward. We can't change the past, but the future is bright. In my heart, I have always been a Cub and I can't wait to see Cubs fans again."

The letter was enough for Sosa to be invited to the 2025 Cubs Convention, owner Tom Ricketts said in a statement.

"We appreciate Sammy releasing his statement and for reaching out. No one played harder or wanted to win more. Nobody's perfect, but we never doubted his passion for the game and the Cubs," Ricketts said. "It is an understatement to say that Sammy is a fan favorite. We plan on inviting him to the 2025 Cubs Convention and, while it is short notice, we hope that he can attend. We are all ready to move forward together."

Sosa is the only player in MLB history to hit at least 60 home runs in three separate seasons. He retired with 609 in his career, which ranks him ninth all time, but PED speculation has kept him out of Cooperstown.

Earlier this year, Sosa walked out of a media session when he was asked about his suspected PED use. He was in Chicago for a memorabilia event, and it was his first time in the Windy City since his career ended.

Sosa is largely credited with bringing baseball back to life with his own personal home run derby with Mark McGwire in 1998 as they both chased, and shattered, Roger Maris ' record of 61 homers in a season. McGwire hit 70, and Sosa hit 66. Sosa even swore under oath he did not take PEDs.

