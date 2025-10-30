Saints' rookie quarterback reveals wife's blunt reaction after being named starter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Orleans Saints rookie Tyler Shough is set to make the first start of his career as he took over the quarterback job from Spencer Rattler earlier in the week.

Shough was asked on Thursday about the reaction he received from his wife when he was named the starter. Jordan Shough played collegiate soccer with the Oregon Ducks and the Saints player suggested she’s just as competitive as he is.

"She’s been such a huge role in this and obviously, just up to this point, from every college, every step in the process to now, through the whole draft process," he said. "It was a good feeling. But she’s a competitor.

"She played soccer. She was like, ‘Good. Good out there and win.’ She’s not really satisfied. Neither am I. There’s nothing to be excited about. It’s just another step. We gotta go out there and win. I coulda done a better job in the Bucs game."

"Just win, baby," may have been the mantra from the Al Davis-era Oakland Raiders, but the Saints could use some of that hard-nosed attitude to revitalize their season.

New Orleans is 1-7 this season – their first under head coach Kellen Moore. The team hasn’t gotten great quarterback play from Rattler, hence the chance as the league approaches the halfway point.

The Saints selected Shough in the second round of the draft. He played at Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville. He was also one of the oldest rookies in the class as he entered the draft at 25.

He’s appeared in two games this season but got most of his playing time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. He was 17-of-30 with 128 passing yards and an interception.

The Saints play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.