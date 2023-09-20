Saints' Marcus Maye suspended 3 games for allegedly violating NFL's substance abuse policy

New Orleans Saints veteran safety Marcus Maye has been suspended without pay for three games by the NFL after allegedly violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The league issued a statement on the matter, saying Maye is eligible to return to the team in Week 6 when the Saints take on the Houston Texans Oct. 15.

The league did not disclose the substance that prompted Maye's suspension.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, the suspension likely stems from Maye's February 2021 DUI arrest.

He was booked for driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property and leaving the scene of an accident after a car crash in Florida.

Legal proceedings concluded in August, and Maye was sentenced to six months probation after accepting a plea deal. His driver’s license was suspended for that time frame, and he also must serve 50 hours of community service. However, he can reportedly buy out those community service hours.

JETS STAR MARCUS MAYE CHARGED WITH DUI AFTER ALLEGED CAR CRASH

Maye had another off-the-field issue since joining the Saints last year after five years with the New York Jets.

Maye was arrested prior to the start of the 2022 season for aggravated assault with a firearm after allegedly pointing a gun at a vehicle with "several juvenile females" inside. However, charges were dropped in the alleged "road rage" incident in March due to insufficient evidence to prove the allegations were true.

At the time of the arrest, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Maye was arrested for one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. He was booked and released on a $30,000 bond.

"Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out," Eric Hessler, Maye’s attorney, told NFL Network at the time.

Maye, who signed a three-year deal with the Saints for $22.5 million, started both games for New Orleans this season. He's registered one sack, 13 combined tackles and one interception.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For his career, Maye has 4½ sacks, seven interceptions and 385 combined tackles over 72 games. He has dealt with some injury history, including a torn Achilles tendon in Week 9 of the 2021 season, his last with the Jets.