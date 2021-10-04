Jets star Marcus Maye charged with DUI after alleged car crash

Jets safety Marcus Maye is facing charges over an alleged February car crash in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., including DUI/damage to property and person and leaving the scene of a crash, according to the booking report.

Maye is set to have an online court hearing on Oct. 20, and the charges could carry extra ramifications for the 28-year-old standout.

Maye could be subject to the NFL’s personal conduct policy if he did not report the incident to the Jets, which could net him a suspension.

"We’re not going to comment on a pending legal matter," a Jets spokesman told ESPN.

Maye currently is sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in Week 3. The longest-tenured Jets player is playing this season on franchise tag worth $10.6 million after an offseason of complicated contract talks.