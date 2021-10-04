Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Jets star Marcus Maye charged with DUI after alleged car crash

Marcus Maye has been sidelined with an ankle injury

By Michael Blinn | New York Post
Jets safety Marcus Maye is facing charges over an alleged February car crash in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., including DUI/damage to property and person and leaving the scene of a crash, according to the booking report.

Maye is set to have an online court hearing on Oct. 20, and the charges could carry extra ramifications for the 28-year-old standout.

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) eludes the tackle of New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver.

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) eludes the tackle of New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Maye could be subject to the NFL’s personal conduct policy if he did not report the incident to the Jets, which could net him a suspension.

New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) reacts during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.

New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) reacts during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

"We’re not going to comment on a pending legal matter," a Jets spokesman told ESPN.

Sep 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets safety Marcus Maye (20) jogs off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.

Sep 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets safety Marcus Maye (20) jogs off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Maye currently is sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in Week 3. The longest-tenured Jets player is playing this season on franchise tag worth $10.6 million after an offseason of complicated contract talks.