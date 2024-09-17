Saints' Derek Carr explains viral Michael Jackson dances moves after TD vs Cowboys

Derek Carr’s performance against the Dallas Cowboys in the New Orleans Saints’ victory on Sunday was not the most surprising thing coming from that game.

Sure, Carr had 243 passing yards, two touchdown passes and a rushing score as the Saints won the game, 44-19, but it was his dance moves that really got fans talking.

After Carr scored from the goal line with 39 seconds left in the first half, he did his own Michael Jackson dance in the end zone. It was a nice exclamation point on a huge win for New Orleans and helped them start the season 2-0.

On Tuesday, the veteran quarterback opened up about the move.

"People don't know a lot of stuff about me. ... Weddings or birthdays, I'm always dancing," Carr told ESPN. "One time, I hit the Michael Jackson and [my brothers] were like ‘Bro, you have to do that if you score.’"

Carr is off to a hot start in his second year as the Saints’ quarterback. He is leading the NFL with five touchdown passes and has 443 passing yards in the first two games. New Orleans defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

He had 3,878 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes in 2023 – an improvement from the 15 games he played with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he seemed to have hit his stride in Klint Kubiak’s offense. Kubiak replaced Pete Carmichael as the offensive coordinator. It is Carr’s fourth offensive coordinator in four years.

The Saints will welcome the Philadelphia Eagles into New Orleans on Sunday.