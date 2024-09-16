Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles fan comes up lame after Jason Kelce chest bump

Kelce was doing his 2nd game as a member of ESPN

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Why Eagles and Packers are a concern despite Philly's Week 1 win | What's Wright? Video

Why Eagles and Packers are a concern despite Philly's Week 1 win | What's Wright?

Nick Wright dives into why he remains concerned for the Philadelphia Eagles despite their Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers. He also shares concerns for Green Bay with Jordan Love out for a few weeks.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s second ESPN game was way more wild than last week's game, when he complained about his shirt before the San Francisco 49ers took on the New York Jets.

Kelce, this time, was back home. He was given a hero’s welcome when he arrived at Lincoln Financial Field as he was seen partying with some fans in the parking lot before the Eagles took on the Atlanta Falcons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jason Kelce shakes hands with fans

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce walks by fans before an NFL football game between the Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The seven-time Pro Bowler was seen on stage dancing in a green velour tracksuit, trying to get some fans pumped for the game. He got into a stance and faced off against another Eagles fan. The two then collided for a chest bump. The fan came down awkwardly and appeared to injure himself.

He certainly outdid himself.

Last week, Kelce went viral when he told Scott Van Pelt and Marcus Spears that his "t--s" were having a hard time in the shirt he was forced to buy in an emergency situation.

Jason Kelce at gold tournament

Former NFL football player Jason Kelce waves to fans at the 18th hole on day three of the 2024 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2024 in Stateline, Nevada. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

TITANS COACH BRIAN CALLAHAN DOESN'T HOLD BACK ON 'DUMB' TURNOVER BY WILL LEVIS: 'HE COST US POINTS'

Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, advised him to leave the colorful language at home.

"Training camp looked a little different this year. Watching you at the Linc on Monday is going to be a little different too. Just know that the girls and I are loving cheering you on in this new chapter!" she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles eats an ice cream cone upon arrival at Lincoln Financial Field against the Cleveland Browns prior to the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"… Maybe try not to say t--s this week?"

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.