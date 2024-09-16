Eagles fan comes up lame after Jason Kelce chest bump

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s second ESPN game was way more wild than last week's game, when he complained about his shirt before the San Francisco 49ers took on the New York Jets.

Kelce, this time, was back home. He was given a hero’s welcome when he arrived at Lincoln Financial Field as he was seen partying with some fans in the parking lot before the Eagles took on the Atlanta Falcons.

The seven-time Pro Bowler was seen on stage dancing in a green velour tracksuit, trying to get some fans pumped for the game. He got into a stance and faced off against another Eagles fan. The two then collided for a chest bump. The fan came down awkwardly and appeared to injure himself.

He certainly outdid himself.

Last week, Kelce went viral when he told Scott Van Pelt and Marcus Spears that his "t--s" were having a hard time in the shirt he was forced to buy in an emergency situation.

Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, advised him to leave the colorful language at home.

"Training camp looked a little different this year. Watching you at the Linc on Monday is going to be a little different too. Just know that the girls and I are loving cheering you on in this new chapter!" she wrote in a post on Instagram.

"… Maybe try not to say t--s this week?"