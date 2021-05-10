Saints' Cameron Jordan funds anti-racism training program for New Orleans police officers

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan donated $120,000 to help fund an anti-racism training program for New Orleans police officers.

Jordan, who is a six-time Pro Bowler, made the announcement on Monday with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and he talked about the positive impact that he believes he is making on the community.

"In my football playing career, I think about the saying about being 1% better every day," Jordan said during a news conference. "One percent better every day in some facet can always lead to a positive impact, a positive change."

The training for the program will be conducted by Crescent City Corps, which describes itself as a "New Orleans-based non-profit that equips new police officers with leadership development and community engagement training so that they can work alongside citizens to build a more just, safe, and inclusive city."

In 2019, the Crescent City Corps started a beginners program with 10 New Orleans police officers. But now with Jordan’s help, they will help train 80 officers over the next two years.

"And I feel that this is not a solution, this is not just a completion of everything," Jordan continued. "This is a continuation of work that has been done from the social justice leaders that have been on the ground to the leaders that are in the system as we speak now who are always fighting for a positive impact. And I feel like we have a chance to create a positive impact in this way."

Jordan continued: "Lending anything of who I am to this program can bring a spotlight to what they're doing."