Saints' Alvin Kamara leaves minicamp early due to lack of contract progress, agent says

Alvin Kamara is entering the fourth year of his five-year deal, but he apparently wants a new one before taking the field again.

The New Orleans Saints signed that pact in 2020, and he looks to have some gas left in the tank.

The Saints' offense as a whole has had trouble scoring, which has led Kamara to scoring 19 touchdowns in the past three seasons, as opposed to 21 in the 2020 season alone. As an individual, he continues to produce.

In his last three seasons, which his contract has been active, he's putting up a 17-game average of 1,032 rushing yards and another 578 through the air.

As he enters his eighth NFL season and approaches age 29, Kamara wants some security.

Well, in the Saints' final minicamp practice of the season, he was absent.

Head coach Dennis Allen said Kamara was at the team facility for a walk-through but then went inside, and he was unsure why Kamara left early.

Well, it turns out that it's contract related, his agent told the NFL Network.

According to Spotrac, Kamara is set to earn $11.8M this season; there is $36.8 million remaining on the deal. So, with $25 million remaining in that final season, it's very possible the Saints could get rid of him after the 2024 season.

NFL Network says Kamara and the organization have been discussing a new deal for "months" but progress has not been made.

In the Saints' defense, last year was Kamara's worst as a pro as he rushed for a career-low 694 yards. However, he still caught 75 passes. He served a three-game suspension at the beginning of the season, which played a factor in his low rushing total, but his 4.5 yards per touch were the lowest of his career as well.

