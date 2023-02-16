Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans Saints
Published

Saints' Alvin Kamara indicted on battery charges from alleged Vegas nightclub beating

Kamara was arrested in Vegas after playing in Pro Bowl

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was one of four people indicted on battery charges stemming from an alleged assault in a Las Vegas nightclub last February.

The four individuals have been charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Darnell Greene is seeking $10 million in the lawsuit filed in October after Kamara and three others allegedly beat him at Drai's Nightclub at the Cromwell hotel.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Caesars Superdome on October 09, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Caesars Superdome on October 09, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The lawsuit continues to say that three other individuals with Kamara stomped on Greene's chest, legs and face. At one point, Greene became unconscious and suffered an orbital fracture to one of his eyes, the police report stated.

However, Kamara's attorneys say the running back acted in self-defense.

"The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara," his lawyers said in a statement. "He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident."

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on  against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on  against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

CHIEFS WERE IN INCORRECT FORMATION ON GO-AHEAD SUPER BOWL TOUCHDOWN: ‘THEY LINED UP WRONG’

Cincinnati Bengals' cornerback Chris Lammons was also charged. The incident occurred the night before the 2022 Pro Bowl, and he was arrested after playing in it.

Kamara did not receive any discipline from the NFL this past season regarding the incident.

In 15 games, he ran for 897 yards on 223 carries (4 YPC) while catching 57 passes for 490 yards and finding the end zone six times total. This season was the first in his six-year career where he was not named a Pro Bowler.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) eludes Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers (44) on a 52 yard touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) eludes Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers (44) on a 52 yard touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Saints did not immediately respond to a request for comment.