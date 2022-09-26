Sad Giants fan goes viral as team settles for field goal late in loss to Cowboys

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One New York Giants fan represented the entire fan base on Monday night as supporters from the New York City metro area packed MetLife Stadium for their Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants were driving down the field in the fourth quarter looking for an answer to the Cowboys’ scoring barrage earlier in the frame. On 3rd down from the Cowboys’ 22-yard line, Daniel Jones was pressured once again and forced him out of the pocket and he threw the ball away.

Two penalties were called on the Giants – a hold and intentional grounding.

One Giants fan was feeling blue, literally. His face paint coupled with a Lawrence Taylor jersey went viral across social media.

New York would kick a field goal to bring the game to within seven points and the defense would make a key stop to give the offense one more chance at tying the game.

However, Jones would throw an interception to Trevon Diggs which was meant for wide receiver David Sills V who tripped while running the route. In the same play, Sterling Shepard was injured and had to be taken off the field on a cart.

Pain indeed for the Giants.

Dallas held on for the 23-16 victory.