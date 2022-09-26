Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Published

Dak Prescott won't rule himself out for Cowboys' Week 4 game vs Commanders: report

Prescott's stitches came out of his surgically-repaired thumb on Monday

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Dak Prescott might be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys sooner than you might think. 

Prescott had the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired right thumb before Monday’s game against the New York Giants, and ESPN reported the veteran signal-caller is hoping to get the call to start throwing again. 

"He was going to go talk to the doctor right after and hopefully get the green light to start gripping and throwing the football again," ESPN's Lisa Salters said on the "Monday Night Football" broadcast. "When I asked him when he’s thinking he might be back, he said, ‘A couple of weeks and I’m counting this as one of them.’ Those were his words."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and quarterback Cooper Rush (7) head for the field before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Prescott added that he won’t rule out the Cowboys’ matchup with the Washington Commanders next Sunday in Dallas. 

Prescott, who broke his right thumb in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, initially had a potential timetable that could have him return in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears at home, per NFL Network. That was in accordance with the initial 6-8 weeks that it would take for him to recover.

Team owner Jerry Jones did say they weren’t going to place Prescott on the IR, and this might be why. 

If doctors do give Prescott the go-ahead to throw again, that would be great news for the Cowboys. 

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, TX. 

Cooper Rush did well in his first start against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, doing enough to get the win. But, of course, the Cowboys would like to have their starter that threw for 4,449 yards with 37 touchdown last year under center once again. 

"Those guys know the offense well, they’ve had a lot of reps in it and, consequently, give us our best shot," Jones said recently about rush and his backup, Will Grier. "It’s unlikely, since we don’t have any potential trade pending – not pending but in the mill – it’s unlikely that you’d have a veteran quarterback that could get back in here and be ready to play as well as those guys can play, even if you thought you might have a talent advantage." 

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys uses a Gatorade towel to wipe his hand against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, TX. 

In his lone game this season, Prescott had 134 yards with just a 48.3% completion rate and one interception.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.