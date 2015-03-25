Sacred Heart moves forward behind Nofri

Sacred Heart University has removed the interim tag from head football coach Mark Nofri for the 2013 season.

Nofri is the longest-tenured coach in program history. He is entering his 20th season at Sacred Heart, and his second since replacing head coach Paul Gorham, who went on a medical leave last year.

Gorham has been battling pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. In 2012, he underwent a double lung transplant, and as he lay in a coma, circulation issues forced doctors to amputate both his legs.

Connecticut Post reporter Bill Paxton wrote in a tweet Monday that Gorham is no longer affiliated with the football program and that the school had no further comment. Gorham compiled a 34-51 record in eight seasons at Sacred Heart from 2004-2011.

In Gorham's absence last season, Sacred Heart was 2-9 under Nofri. The Pioneers finished last in the Northeast Conference with a 1-7 record.

Sacred Heart will open the 2013 season on Aug. 31 at Marist.