Sacramento State to host six in 2017

(STATS) - Sacramento State will play six home games in 2017, and it may need every one of them. The road portion of the Hornets' 11-game schedule is particularly daunting.

The Hornets, 2-9 under coach Jody Sears last season, will host Incarnate Word (Sept. 9) and Weber State (Sept. 16) in non-conference games and Southern Utah (Sept. 23), Idaho State (Oct. 14), Northern Colorado (Nov. 4) and rival UC Davis (Nov. 18) in Big Sky Conference action.

On the road, they'll travel to Idaho (Sept. 1), which is coming off a win in the 2016 Idaho Potato Bowl; Eastern Washington (Sept. 30) and North Dakota (Oct. 21), the two defending Big Sky co-champs; Northern Arizona (Oct. 28), the conference's 2016 preseason favorite; and Cal Poly (Nov. 11), a 2016 FCS playoff qualifier.

2017 Sacramento State Schedule

Sept. 1, at Idaho

Sept. 9, Incarnate Word

Sept. 16, Weber State

Sept. 23, Southern Utah*

Sept. 30, at Eastern Washington*

Oct. 14, Idaho State*

Oct. 21, at North Dakota*

Oct. 28, at Northern Arizona*

Nov. 4, Northern Colorado*

Nov. 11, at Cal Poly*

Nov. 18, UC Davis*

* - Big Sky game