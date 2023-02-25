Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Sabres
Published

Sabres goalie becomes oldest to record 50 or more saves in single game: ‘Age is just a number’

Craig Anderson is 41 years, 279 days old

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
It was a night of history-making in the sports world on Friday. 

In the NBA, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings combined for 351 points, the second-highest scoring game in NBA history. 

Goaltender Craig Anderson, #41 of the Buffalo Sabres, celebrates a 3-1 win with teammates Kale Clague, #38, and Jeff Skinner, #53, against the Florida Panthers at the FLA Live Arena on February 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Florida. 

Goaltender Craig Anderson, #41 of the Buffalo Sabres, celebrates a 3-1 win with teammates Kale Clague, #38, and Jeff Skinner, #53, against the Florida Panthers at the FLA Live Arena on February 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Florida.  (Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images.)

Over in the NHL, more history was made as Buffalo Sabres goalie Craig Anderson became the oldest goalie to record 50 or more saves in a single game. 

The 41-year-old goalie made 53 saves against his former team as the Sabres defeated the Florida Panthers, 3-1. 

Anderson made 26 saves in the third period as Buffalo moved into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. 

Goaltender Craig Anderson, #41 of the Buffalo Sabres, warms up prior to the game against the Florida Panthers at the FLA Live Arena on February 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Florida. 

Goaltender Craig Anderson, #41 of the Buffalo Sabres, warms up prior to the game against the Florida Panthers at the FLA Live Arena on February 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Florida.  ( Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

"It's special, for sure. Age is just a number," Anderson said, via The Buffalo News. "Right now. It's just managing the rest and managing your time, so that you can have the moments in the game like this."

"The mind just shut off, and you just kind of started worrying about just the next shot," Anderson said. "And whatever the shot clock got to, it got to. That's about as good a game is I've played in a while and, as good mentally as far as being sharp and being in the moment."

Anderson played for the Panthers from 2006 to 2009. 

Goaltender Craig Anderson, #41 of the Buffalo Sabres, makes a save against Sam Reinhart, #13 of the Florida Panthers, at the FLA Live Arena on February 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Florida. 

Goaltender Craig Anderson, #41 of the Buffalo Sabres, makes a save against Sam Reinhart, #13 of the Florida Panthers, at the FLA Live Arena on February 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Florida.  (Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

"Outstanding," Sabres head coach Don Granato said. "He makes it look easy, reads plays read shooters, obviously he knows how we play and knows the pre-scout, how they're going to play and what's going to come at him. And you can see the calm as a result."

Buffalo currently holds the longest postseason drought in the NHL, failing to make the Stanley Cup playoffs since the 2011 season. 

