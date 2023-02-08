Expand / Collapse search
Florida Panthers
Published

Florida Panthers mascot, fan get into melee; team launches investigation

Panthers just hosted NHL's All-Star Weekend

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik
The Florida Panthers have launched an investigation after an altercation between the team's mascot and a Tampa Bay Lightning fan.

The Lightning fan and mascot were entangled during Florida's 7-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Monday.

A general view of the exterior of FLA Live Arena is seen before the start of the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on February 03, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida.

The fan pulled the mascot's shirt over his head after the mascot threw a Lightning jersey into the crowd.

After the mascot was hanging over the rail, the fan put the defenseless mascot in a headlock and yelled "Go Bolts" at the jeering crowd, despite being down six goals.

Security and the mascot's handler do not intervene, which led to many believing it was staged. However, that is apparently not the case, and the Panthers confirmed an investigation is underway to Fox News Digital.

After the two were separated, the Lightning fan retrieved the jersey. It's unknown what prompted the two to get tangled up.

A general view of the rink prior to the game between the Florida Panthers and the Seattle Kraken at FLA Live Arena on November 27, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.

Florida Panthers Mascot Viktor E. Ratt gathers his rat buddies for a quick prayer to give thanks for their 9-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at the FLA Live Arena on January 15, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida.

It was both teams' first game fresh out of the All-Star break that occurred at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, the home of the Panthers.