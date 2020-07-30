Rutgers football COVID-19 outbreak linked to on-campus party: report

The Rutgers football program is in hot water after reports linked an outbreak of COVID-19 among several players to a college party.

The entire team was forced to quarantine for two weeks after 15 players tested positive but the link may have been an on-campus party that several players may have attended, NJ.com reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the situation.

New Jersey state health commissioner Judith Persichilli confirmed the link in a press conference on Wednesday.

“There’s been an outbreak of Rutgers football players, with 15 of them currently testing positive,’' she said, listing a number of indoor and outdoor gatherings. “These examples that we shared today account for 125 new cases of COVID-19 in our state. Every single one of those cases has the potential to infect other people. Their grandparents, parents, siblings, friends, love ones, and if any of one of them have underlying conditions … the result could be fatal.‘'

According to the report, several athletes from different programs attended the party.

Rutgers declined to comment further, according to Asbury Park Press. The school pointed to a statement released over the weekend that confirmed a total of 10 cases of COVID-19 since athletes returned to campus on June 15.

Rutgers is the second Big Ten school currently in isolation. Michigan State said Friday that its entire football team would be in quarantine after a total of 16 players and four staff members tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN reported.