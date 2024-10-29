Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennis

Russia's Andrey Rublev draws blood during meltdown at Paris Masters

Rublev lost the match 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5)

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 29 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev wounded himself during a meltdown in his second-round loss at the Rolex Paris Masters Tuesday. 

The 27-year-old pro had a series of outbursts during a match against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo, and, with his hopes of reaching the season-ending ATP Finals on the line, Rublev let his frustrations boil over in the second set. 

Andrey Rublev reacts

Russia's Andrey Rublev reacts as he plays against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in a men's singles match at the Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris Oct. 29, 2024.  (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

Rublev screamed toward the crowd in the first set after firing a forehand into the net despite a 5-3 lead. He lost the tiebreaker 7-6 (6). After firing another shot into the net, he appeared to lose his composure all together. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rublev smashed his racket against his left knee at least seven times, drawing blood. 

Andrey Rublev reacts

Andrey Rublev reacts in his match against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the second round of the Rolex Paris Masters 2024 Oct. 29, 2024, in Paris.  (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS REFUSES TO PLAY IN MELTDOWN AT SHANGHAI MASTERS, ACCUSES UMPIRE OF BIAS

Rublev managed to take another 4-2 lead in the second set, but Cerundolo rallied back to win another tiebreaker, 7-6 (5). 

Rublev holds the eighth and final qualifying place in the race for the finals, but a loss in Paris Tuesday leaves his fate in the hands of his rivals. 

Andrey Rublev outburst

Andrey Rublev reacts in his match against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the second round of the Rolex Paris Masters 2024 Oct. 29, 2024, in Paris.  (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Australia’s Alex de Minaur will have a chance to take Rublev’s place with a fourth-round appearance in Paris. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.