Russia's Andrey Rublev draws blood during meltdown at Paris Masters

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev wounded himself during a meltdown in his second-round loss at the Rolex Paris Masters Tuesday.

The 27-year-old pro had a series of outbursts during a match against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo, and, with his hopes of reaching the season-ending ATP Finals on the line, Rublev let his frustrations boil over in the second set.

Rublev screamed toward the crowd in the first set after firing a forehand into the net despite a 5-3 lead. He lost the tiebreaker 7-6 (6). After firing another shot into the net, he appeared to lose his composure all together.

Rublev smashed his racket against his left knee at least seven times, drawing blood.

Rublev managed to take another 4-2 lead in the second set, but Cerundolo rallied back to win another tiebreaker, 7-6 (5).

Rublev holds the eighth and final qualifying place in the race for the finals, but a loss in Paris Tuesday leaves his fate in the hands of his rivals.

Australia’s Alex de Minaur will have a chance to take Rublev’s place with a fourth-round appearance in Paris.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.